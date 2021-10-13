HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 33,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,059,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 61.48%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

