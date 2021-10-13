High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HWO opened at C$1.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$77.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.64.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

