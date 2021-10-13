Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,730,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,971,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 541,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 477,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

