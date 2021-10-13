Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
