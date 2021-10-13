Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.