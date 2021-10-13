Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 873.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

