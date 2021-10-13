Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP opened at $31.00 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.