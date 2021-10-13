Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $248.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

