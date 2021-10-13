HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

