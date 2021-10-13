Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $990,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DIDI stock opened at 8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.36. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.