Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.08 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.