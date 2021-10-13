Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

