Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

