Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of HCAT opened at $46.95 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

