Head to Head Survey: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.81 $1.71 million $0.40 10.53

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45%

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

