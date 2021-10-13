Head to Head Survey: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curis and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.51%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.70%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Curis has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.84 million 63.71 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.36 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.21

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -334.50% -40.73% -22.03% Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21%

Summary

Curis beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

