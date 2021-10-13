Head to Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) vs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 24.54 $76.40 million $1.32 44.57 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.67 $18.38 million $1.40 10.91

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 3.06% 2.06% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94%

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

