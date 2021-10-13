Head to Head Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMode and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $206.11 million 23.41 $75.03 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.70 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.16

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 44.34% 45.87% 39.55% Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $63.40, suggesting a potential downside of 15.96%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than InMode.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMode beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

