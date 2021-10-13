HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.75

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.75 and last traded at $135.54, with a volume of 2021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HCI Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.