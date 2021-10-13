HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.75

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.75 and last traded at $135.54, with a volume of 2021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HCI Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.