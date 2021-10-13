HC Wainwright Trims Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

