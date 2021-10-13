HC Wainwright Increases Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $14.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 251.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

