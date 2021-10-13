HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.