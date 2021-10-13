Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.49

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

