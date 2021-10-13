Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Harte Hanks had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.