Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HARP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

HARP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

