Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.93% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,053. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.