Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $433.44

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.44 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 405.55 ($5.30). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 27,331 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of £133.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

