Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLPPY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

