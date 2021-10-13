Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,752.80

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,752.80 ($35.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,766 ($36.14). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,764 ($36.11), with a volume of 319,095 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,956.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,755.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.75.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

