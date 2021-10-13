Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.21.

HAL stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

