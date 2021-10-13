GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $43.81 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $43.81 million and $7.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,645,841 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

