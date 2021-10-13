Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.