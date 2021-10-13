Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,688.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 487,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 459,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 141.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 984,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 70.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 249,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 324,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

