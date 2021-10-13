Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

