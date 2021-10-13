Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $125.01. 44,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

