Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.