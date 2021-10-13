GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 193,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

