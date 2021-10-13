Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

NYSE:GPI opened at $187.86 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

