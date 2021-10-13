GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

GP opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. On average, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

