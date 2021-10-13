Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GEBRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 3,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,924. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

