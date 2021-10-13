Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.03

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.03, but opened at $36.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 5,492 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

