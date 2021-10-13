Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,773 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.