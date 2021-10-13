Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 139,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

