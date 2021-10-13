Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $171,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

