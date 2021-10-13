Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $137,000 Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

