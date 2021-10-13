Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $106,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delek US were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.