GravityCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,109.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,441,864 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

