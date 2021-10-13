Graphlinq Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.61 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $553,778.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00220396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094931 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.