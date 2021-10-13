GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.