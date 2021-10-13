Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 59,202 shares of company stock worth $941,126 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

