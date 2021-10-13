GoByte Price Down 13% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 13% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $516,536.18 and $959.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

